Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Yasmany Tomas, who signed the richest contract in team history last winter -- $68.5 million for six years -- is paying early dividends. Tomas, 24, went 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Monday, raising his batting average to .329. He started this season in the minors but was quickly elevated to the big leagues, and he is now the D-backs’ cleanup hitter and third baseman.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will start Tuesday against the Marlins. Hellickson, 1-3 this season, has pretty good stuff -- a fastball in the low 90s, a sharp curve and a changeup he uses about 25 percent of the time -- but he usually runs up high pitch counts and does not work deep into games. He is 0-0 with a 5.59 ERA in two career starts against Miami, but his team rallied to win both of those games.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa was outstanding Monday and deserved better than a no-decision. He pitched a career-high nine innings, allowing six hits, no walks and two runs. He struck out five and made just one big mistake -- a two-run homer to rookie C J.T. Realmuto in the seventh inning. It was the first career homer for Realmuto, and it was enough to spoil the night for De La Rosa, whose ERA dropped to 4.08. In five of his innings, De La Rosa threw fewer than 10 pitches. De La Rosa joins Houston’s Dallas Keuchel as the only pitchers to throw nine innings and not earn a win this season.

LF David Peralta entered Monday’s game in the 10th inning and delivered the winning double in the 13th as the Diamondbacks beat the Marlins 3-2. “As I’ve said every day of the season, it’s the hardest thing (deciding) who not to start in the outfield,” manager Chip Hale said. “But we always have that hammer on the bench -- any of the four. David was that guy tonight.”