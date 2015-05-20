Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerremy Hellickson, who rarely pitches deep into games, gave Arizona a quality start on Tuesday against Miami. He still didn’t go very deep -- six innings -- but he allowed just four hits, one walk and two runs. He lowered his ERA to 5.52.

1B Paul Goldschmidt, 27, played career game No. 500 on Tuesday. There is no question “Goldie” is the D-Backs’ premier player. He hit .300 with 19 homers and 69 RBI in just 109 games last season. An eighth-round pick out of Texas State in 2009, Goldschmidt is currently batting .319 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs. He had a quiet night on Tuesday -- 0-for-4 -- but he is still Arizona’s most dangerous hitter.

RHP Chase Anderson, who starts against Miami on Wednesday, has a 0.98 ERA in three starts this month. Despite his great work, Anderson, who went 9-7 with a 4.01 as a rookie last season, is still looking for his first win of this season (0-1). A ninth-round pick out of the University of Oklahoma in 2009, Anderson is looking for better run support from Arizona batters.

RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery) pitched a scoreless inning at Class A San Jose on Monday night. Hernandez, who made his big-league debut with the Orioles in 2009, joined Arizona in 2011 and needed surgery last season soon after he experienced elbow stiffness. Hernandez, 30, could throw 95 mph before the injury, and it will be interesting to see his form once he returns.