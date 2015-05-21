Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock, who stole a career high 14 bases last season, looked like vintage Lou Brock on Wednesday against the Marlins. Pollock, 27, stole a career high three bases. He also swiped home for the first time in his career.

RHP Archie Bradley starts on Thursday as Arizona will attempt to sweep Miami in four games. Bradley, a rookie who has been the jewel of the Diamondbacks’ farm system, went 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in his first four starts. He was the first pitcher in MLB history to oppose the reigning Cy Young winner (Clayton Kershaw) and the World Series MVP (Madison Bumgarner) in his first two games. Things went off kilter for Bradley after that as he was hit in the face with a batted ball on April 28. He came off the disabled list on May 15 and is coming a 7-5 loss to the Phillies.

RHP Chase Anderson, who entered the Marlins game with a 0.98 ERA in three May starts, was outstanding again on Wednesday. He gave up four hits, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and one run in eight-plus innings. He did not allow a hit until Marlins third baseman Martin Prado lined a single to left to lead off the fifth.

RHP Brad Ziegler was outstanding on Wednesday against the Marlins. He inherited a no-out, bases-loaded jam and got right fielder Giancarlo Stanton to bounce into a double play. Ziegler then got Martin Prado to line out to center to end the game, lowering his impressive ERA to 0.98.