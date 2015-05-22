Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter will start for the Diamondbacks when they return home Friday to face the Cubs. Collmenter has struggled this season with a 5.36 ERA, but maybe the Cubs are just what he needs. In six career games against Chicago, including three starts, Collmenter is 1-0 with a 1.27 ERA.

RHP Archie Bradley had an eventful start on Thursday against the Marlins, leaving with a no-decision. He got hit in the backside on a comebacker by Dee Gordon. Bradley, who got hit in the face by a batted ball earlier this season, stayed in the game this time and was not injured. He lasted five innings and gave up nine hits, two walks and four runs.

1B Paul Goldschmidt, regarded as Arizona’s top player, did not start Thursday as he was mired in a 4-for-24 slump (.167). But he entered the game as a defensive replacement and got a hit, going 1-for-1 and raising his batting average this season to .322. Also, with the Cubs next up on the Arizona agenda, look for “Goldie” to snap out of his funk. In 19 career games against the Cubs, Goldschmidt is hitting .366.

RHP Brad Ziegler earned his first save of the season Thursday. Ziegler continues to be the master at getting ground-ball outs. Since 2008, Ziegler leads major league relievers with 91 ground-ball double plays. In situations where a ground-ball double play was possible, Ziegler had a 21 percent success rate, also tops among relievers with at least 200 appearances.