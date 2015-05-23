Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Yasmany Tomas extended his hitting streak to seven games but had his streak of six consecutive multi-hit games end Friday. Tomas has 14 hits in his last 32 at-bats while raising his batting average to .337, which would be among the league leaders if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. LF Luis Gonzalez has the franchise record with seven straight multi-hit games.

CF A.J. Pollock had four hits and was a homer short of the cycle Friday, continuing a hot streak that began with a game-deciding, pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth inning of a 4-2 victory at Miami on Tuesday. “I‘m just trying to get some consistency,” he said. Pollock is 10-for-16 with two doubles, two homers, three RBIs, seven runs and four stolen bases from that point. He had his team-high 10th stolen base Friday. He batted in the 12th inning with a chance to homer for the cycle. “It crossed my mind,” Pollock said. “If I‘m ever thinking about hitting a home run, it is not going to happen. I‘m going to stick with my approach.”

RHP Josh Collmenter went five innings in a no-decision Friday, when he gave up two runs, including a solo homer to Cubs CF Dexter Fowler. Collmenter has given up seven homers in his last four starts covering 19 1/3 innings. He has given up 20 earned runs in that span.

LHP Patrick Corbin will be given a few extra days off after experiencing tightness and soreness following his most recent appearance in an extended spring training game last Monday. The D-backs had tentatively scheduled Corbin for a June 4 return to the majors, but it will be “a little later than that,” manager Chip Hale said. Corbin missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March.

SS Nick Ahmed had a career-high three hits, including a walkoff single in the 13th inning. He has a seven-game hitting streak and four multiple-hit games in his last seven starts to break out of an early-season slide, raising his batting average to a season-high .212. “I made some improvements, made some adjustments,” Ahmed said. “Starting to put the barrel on the ball. Starting to see it a lot better. My teammates, to stick with me and stay behind me when I was struggling, that really helped a lot.”

RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John) is scheduled to make rehab appearance at Double-A Mobile this weekend, manager Chip Hale said, and could be ready to rejoin the team next week.