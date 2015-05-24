Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will face Cubs manager Joe Maddon for the first time Sunday since both left Tampa Bay. Hellickson, who is 1-3 with a 3.52 ERA, was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2011, when Maddon guided the Rays to a 91-71 record and their third playoff appearance in four years. “He was a big part of what the Rays did,” Maddon said. “He really helped the Rays become good.” Hellickson gave up two runs in six innings in a no-decision at Miami on Tuesday, the second quality start in his eight starts this season.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa tied a season high with eight strikeouts but did not get a decision while giving up four runs and four hits in six innings. He would have improved to 5-2 and tied for fourth in the National League in victories had the bullpen held a 6-4 lead in the eighth inning. He did not give up a hit until the fourth. De La Rosa hit Cubs 3B Kris Bryant with a pitch to force in a run in the fifth and gave up a three-run double to the next batter, 1B Anthony Rizzo. “I lost a little of focus,” De La Rosa said after the hit batsman.

RHP prospect Aaron Blair made his Southern League-leading eighth quality start in a 7-2 victory for Double-A Mobile on Friday. A sandwich pick in the 2013 draft from Marshall University, Blair did not give up an earned run Friday and has allowed only four earned runs in his last 33 2/3 innings, dropping his ERA to 2.31. He is 3-2 in nine starts.

RHP rookie Enrique Burgos, who had his first two major league saves Monday and Tuesday in Miami, gave up a three-run homer to Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo on Saturday for his second major league loss. Burgos got Rizzo to pop out on a slider on Friday, but Rizzo homered on a 1-1 slider Saturday. “It didn’t move,” Burgos said of the pitch. “I already watched the video and saw the difference from last night to tonight. When I threw the slider, he loaded pretty well. It was one mistake, one pitch.”

RHP David Hernandez pitched a scoreless inning on a rehab assignment at Double-A Mobile on Friday, striking out two and walking one while throwing 21 pitches. It was his third scoreless rehab appearance, the first two coming at Class A Visalia. Hernandez is scheduled to pitch again Monday. “I think will be evaluate after that,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Hernandez, who had Tommy John surgery on April 1, 2014, could join the team shortly after that.