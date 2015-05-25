Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Yasmany Tomas was given a day off starting eight straight. He will take an eight-game hitting streak into a road trip that begins Monday in St. Louis, with multiple-hit games in six of those. He hitting .417 on his streak. 3B Aaron Hill was 0-for-3 while starting Sunday.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson picked up his first victory in five weeks Sunday, when he tied a season high by going 6 2-3 innings in a 4-3 victory over the Cubs and former manager Joe Maddon. The two were in Tampa together for five seasons. “The main thing was, my fastball was down,” said Hellickson, who won 50 games in five seasons with Tampa Bay before being acquired in the offseason. “My mindset going into every start is go as deep as I can. I wish I could have got through seven, but I’ll definitely take this.” Maddon saw a different Hellickson than the one he knew. Hellickson got 13 ground-ball outs. “He is a fly-ball pitcher,” Maddon said. “He put the ball on the ground more than anticipated.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt is third in the National League in RBIs (38) and tied for second in home runs (12) after his three-RBI Sunday that included a two-run homer in the third inning off Cubs RHP Jason Hammel. “Best player in the game,” said Arizona right-hander Jeremy Hellickson, who joined the D-backs this offseason. Goldschmidt’s homer, his third in eight games, was into the seats just to the right of the batter’s eye in right center field, and Cubs CF Dexter Fowler barely moved after it was hit. “I’ve never seen a guy ... basically just a flick of his wrists hit it that far,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He has just good mechanics with his hands to stay through the ball.”

RHP Chase Anderson, who will take a 1-1 record into his scheduled start at St. Louis on Monday, is ninth in the NL with a 2.54 ERA and eighth with a 1.08 WHIP. His record would be better had the D-backs hit behind him, but they scored only 10 runs while he was on the mound in his first seven starts. “He does all the little things well,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Is his stuff electric? It’s pretty good. I don’t think we give him enough credit for having good stuff. You see him throw fastballs by really good hitters. Maybe that’s because he sets it up with other stuff. That’s called pitching.” Anderson is 1-0 with a 1.03 ERA in his last four starts.