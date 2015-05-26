Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Yasmany Tomas extended his hitting streak to nine games with a leadoff single in the second, the first of three hits on the day. Tomas has 17 hits in 41 at-bats during his streak, giving him an average of .347, which leads all NL rookies. It was the fourth three-hit game of the year for Tomas.

RHP Archie Bradley will make his first career appearance against St. Louis Tuesday night in the middle game of this three-game set. Bradley last pitched Thursday in Miami, yielding four runs over five innings in a no-decision outing as Arizona rallied for a 7-6 win. Bradley has allowed eight earned runs in seven innings since returning from being smoked in the face by a Carlos Gonzalez liner on April 28.

RHP Chase Anderson was in damage control mode most of Monday, giving up 10 hits and a walk in six innings but allowing only two runs. Anderson gave up just one hit with a man in scoring position, inducing a key double play from Yadier Molina in the fourth. Anderson fanned four and escaped with a no-decision when his teammates rallied to force extra innings.

RHP Enrique Burgos (arm soreness) left Monday’s game after allowing two singles to start the ninth inning. Manager Chip Hale said Burgos would be re-evaluated Tuesday and the team would make a decision on him then. Hale and trainers checked on Burgos before the bottom of the ninth after he appeared to twitch his arm in an attempt to loosen it.

RHP David Hernandez (elbow) was scheduled to make his second rehab appearance for Double-A Mobile on Monday against Chattanooga, but the game was rained out. Hernandez worked a scoreless inning Thursday, his third straight scoreless outing, and has five strikeouts over three innings while on rehab. Hernandez missed all of 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in spring training.