RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) made a spectacular first rehab appearance for Class A Visalia on Thursday. He threw one inning, faced four batters and struck out all four swinging. One batter reached base on a wild pitch. Stites, on the disabled list all season, threw 16 pitches in an inning Monday at extended spring training. He appeared in 37 games out of the bullpen last year for the Diamondbacks, going 0-0 with a 5.73 ERA over 33 innings.