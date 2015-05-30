FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 30, 2015

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Yasmany Tomas went 0-for-4 Friday, snapping his hitting streak at 11 games. Tomas began the day leading all MLB rookies with a .349 average and 30 hits in May; he was also tied for third in that group with 13 RBIs.

C Oscar Hernandez (fractured left hand) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on May 29.

C Tuffy Gosewisch was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. He suffered an injury to his left knee trying to run out a ground ball Wednesday at St. Louis. Initial exams on the leg didn’t reveal any structural damage to the knee, but an MRI performed Thursday showed a tear and Gosewisch will be re-examined this weekend in Phoenix.

1B Paul Goldschmidt tied a career high with three triples in Arizona’s 7-5 victory over the Brewers Friday. Goldschmidt is batting .476 (20-for-42) with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs in 10 career games at Miller Park.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia joined the Diamondbacks Friday after his contract was selected from Triple-A Reno.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
