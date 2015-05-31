Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson earned the win on Saturday, improving to 3-3 with a 5.08 ERA. He has been better on the road and is now 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA in starts away from home. Hellickson registered his 500th career strikeout in the first inning by striking out Khris Davis and also collected his first career multi-hit game, including an RBI single against Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse.

1B Paul Goldschmidt continues to enjoy success at Miller Park. He went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs on Saturday and now owns a .489 (23-for-47) lifetime batting average there, with nine doubles, six homers and 16 RBIs in 11 career games. Saturday marked Goldschmidt’s sixth career multi-homer game, and is now tied for seventh place on the Diamondbacks’ career home run list with Miguel Montero (97).

SS Nick Ahmed has increased his production from the eighth spot in the Diamondbacks’ lineup. Ahmed is hitting .340 (18-for-53) in his last 16 games with three home runs and 10 RBIs. Ahmed struggled offensively to begin the season, but he has raised his season batting average above the Mendoza Line and is now hitting .215 this year.

RF Mark Trumbo went 3-for-5 on Saturday with a double and two singles from the cleanup spot, raising his season average to .274. Saturday marked the second time that Trumbo has collected three hits in a game this season. He has hit safely in four of his last five games.