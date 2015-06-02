Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Tuffy Gosewisch received the news he was anticipating Monday when he was diagnosed with a full tear of his left ACL. Gosewisch injured his knee Wednesday and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, at which time he speculated that he had torn a knee ligament. He was seen by the Diamondbacks’ chief orthopedic surgeon Monday night, and the diagnosis was confirmed. “Obviously, it is rough, but I am just trying to think about getting back stronger and doing everything I can to come back health,” Gosewisch said.

RHP Archie Bradley has yet to regain his form since returning to the rotation after being hit by a line drive April 27. Bradley allowed five runs on eight hits over five innings Monday in a loss to Atlanta, and he has allowed at least four runs in each of his four starts since coming off the DL. Bradley had a 1.80 ERA before the beaning but has pitched to a 15.67 ERA since. “His stuff is just not the same since he got hit,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

LHP Patrick Corbin moved closer to a return to the rotation Monday, striking out eight over 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his third extended spring training game. Corbin, who had Tommy John surgery in March 2014, originally was working toward a June 4 target for his return, but that timeline was pushed back by GM Dave Stewart after Corbin felt soreness following a May 20 outing in extended spring training.

RHP Matt Stites, on the 15-day disabled list since the Diamondbacks broke camp due to right elbow inflammation, was activated from the disabled list Monday and immediately optioned to Triple-A Reno. Stites appeared in 37 games last season as a rookie, posting a 5.73 ERA and striking out 26 in 33 innings.

OF David Peralta did not play Monday after sustaining a bruised left middle finger Sunday. Peralta was pulled from Sunday’s game after batting in the first, allowing him to sit out the remaining 16 innings of the Diamondbacks’ 7-6 loss to Milwaukee. Manager Chip Hale said Peralta would have been available to pinch-hit if needed Monday.

3B Jake Lamb, out since April 21 with stress reaction in his left foot, went 1-for-4 with a triple in an extended spring training game Monday. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

RHP David Hernandez was scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Double-A Mobile on Monday but the game against Pensacola was rained out. Hernandez has not pitched in the majors since 2013 following Tommy John surgery in April 2014. He has not allowed a run in five innings over five rehab outings this season.