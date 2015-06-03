Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter was in line for a victory Tuesday after leaving with 4-1 lead in the sixth inning, but the bullpen gave up five runs, including two inherited runners. He threw 50 pitches in the first two innings, abbreviating his outing, although he finished with 100 in 5 2/3 innings. “It’s frustrating,” Collmenter said. “I left a lot of pitches and innings out there. It’s not what it could be.” He is 3-5 with a 5.03 ERA in 11 starts.

1B Paul Goldschmidt walked four times Tuesday and has walked 17 times in his last 13 games, including a five-pitch walk with the bases loaded to force in a run in a 7-6 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday. Goldschmidt was walked four times, three intentionally, in a 6-5, 17-inning loss at Milwaukee on Sunday, when he became the first player in major league history to have three hits and three walks in the same game. “I can’t say I would do anything different,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Goldschmidt also walked four times in a 6-4, 12-inning loss to San Diego on May 9. He has 41 walks, second in the National League behind Washington’s Bryce Harper, and his 12 intentional walks are the major league high.

LF Ender Inciarte appeared none the worse for the wear after sliding head-first into the leg of a security guard stationed in foul territory down the left field line after catching Atlanta 2B Jace Peterson’s foul fly. Inciarte held his neck after making the catch and stayed on the ground as trainers attended, but after two minutes he got back to his feet and remained in the game. “I caught the ball (then) I hit the guy,” Inciarte said. “I thought I hit the wall, but it was his leg. My neck made a weird movement and I was a little sore after that. He has to be paying attention to what the fans are doing. Maybe he didn’t have a chance to see me going his way. So I just hit him, but I‘m fine.” Inciarte had a two-run single, two walks, two stolen bases and two runs, everything but the single coming after he made contact with the guard.

LF David Peralta was a late scratch from the starting lineup to give his bruised left middle finger a chance to heal, so Mark Trumbo replaced him as the cleanup hitter and Ender Inciarte moved to left from right. Peralta suffered a contusion on his left middle finger when he fouled a bunt off his hand and was removed in the first inning Sunday. He has not played since.

3B Jake Lamb (foot) is expected to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Wednesday with an eye toward returning for a June 8-10 series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

RHP David Hernandez pitched a scoreless inning while starting the second game of a doubleheader in Mobile on Tuesday. Hernandez given up one hit and no runs while striking nine in six rehab appearances, all one inning. The D-backs want him to throw a second set of back-to-back outings before reevaluating him for a possible promotion to the majors for the first time since 2013. He missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 2, 2014. Hernandez Six scoreless rehab innings pitched.