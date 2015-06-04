Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Yasmany Tomas, who has not played the outfield in the majors this year, is expected to play third base and both corner outfield spots after the trade of RF Mark Trumbo and the return of 3B Jake Lamb, general manager Dave Stewart said. Tomas, mainly an outfielder in Cuba played four games in the outfield at Triple-A Reno this season before being recalled when in mid-April. He is hitting .331 with one homer and 20 RBIs.

OF Gabby Guerrero, acquired in the six-player trade that sent RF Mark Trumbo to Seattle, is the nephew of Vladimir Guerrero. He was one of seven minor leaguers to hit .300 with 45 extra-base hits, 90 RBI and 90 runs while playing in the Class A California League last year. He is hitting .215 with two homers and 15 RBIs Double-A at Jackson this season. “The kid has big, big upside,” Arizona general manager Dave Stewart said. “We believe he can play center field. You can never get away from those genes.”

SS Jack Reinheimer was acquired by Arizona in the six-player trade that sent RF Mark Trumbo to Seattle. Reinheimer, 22, played in 48 games for Double-A Jackson this year and batted .277 with one homer and 16 RBIs.

CF A.J. Pollock homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career when he hit a bases-empty shot in the fifth inning Wednesday. Pollock hit a game-deciding two-run homer in the seventh inning of a 7-6 victory on Tuesday, and he has three game-winning hits in the seventh inning or later in his last 14 games, according to Elias. He has four such games this season.

C Welington Castillo will join Jarrod Saltalamacchia behind the plate after being acquired from Seattle in the deal that sent RF Mark Trumbo to the Mariners. Castillo, who was traded by the Cubs to the Mariners two weeks ago, is hitting .162 with two homers and seven RBIs in limited time this season. He hit 13 homers and threw out 31.3 percent of potential base stealers in 2014. He is making $2.1 million this season and has two seasons of arbitration remaining. Arizona starting catcher Tuffy Gosewisch suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa tied a career high with eight strikeouts, but when Atlanta put the ball in play Wednesday a lot of damage was done. De La Rosa gave up a season-high seven earned runs and tied a season high by giving up nine hits. He gave up two home runs to Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman, one to right field and one to left, and gave up five two-out runs in the second inning. “I tried to make perfect pitches,” he said.

1B Paul Goldschmidt said he likely would decline an offer to participate in the in the home run derby during All-Star game festivities if asked, the same position he took last season. He does not consider himself a good fit for the derby. “I‘m not ruling it out, but I don’t really have much interest in doing that,” said Goldschmidt, who has 15 homers and 44 RBIs. “I don’t think I’d be that good at it. Anyone who’s watched me take BP (batting practice) knows I‘m not just sitting there turning and burning trying to hit home runs. If I was better at it, I’d be more open to doing it if they asked me.” Goldschmidt said he believes the derby can affect a hitter’s swing. “I don’t think it does that for everyone, and I don’t even know if it would do that for me,” he said. “I’d have to think about it more. I definitely could see that happening.”

RHP Dominic Leone was acquired from Seattle in the six-player trade Wednesday, and he will join the major league team, general manager Dave Stewart said. Leone, who has been back and forth between Seattle and triple-A Tacoma this season, is 0-0 with a 6.35 ERA this season. He was 8-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 70 strikeouts as a rookie last season, when he led rookie relievers in victories, was second in strikeouts and was third in ERA.

3B Jake Lamb (right foot) was 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in his first rehab game for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. . He was hitting .414 in 10 games before going down with a stress reaction in his right foot the second week of the season. Lamb expected back next week at the latest.