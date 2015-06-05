Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley, slumping since returning from getting hit in the face by a liner, went on the DL with right shoulder tendinitis.

LHP Robbie Ray pitched five scoreless innings in his Chase Field debut after being promoted from Triple-A Reno to start Thursday after RHP Archie Bradley was placed on the disabled list. Ray left with a 1-0 lead after throwing 110 pitches, but the bullpen could not hold on. “He’s a young guy finding his way,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That has been his history, even in Triple-A, a high pitch count, but he has been able to limit the damage.” Ray will remain in the rotation in Bradley’s absence. “We brought him up to pitch,” Hale said. Ray gave up one run in six innings in his only other start with the Diamondbacks, a 5-1 victory in the second game of May 6 doubleheader at Colorado when Arizona needed another starter because of an earlier rainout. He was 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA in nine starts at Reno, where he struck out 57 in 41 2/3 innings.

RHP Dominic Leone gave up four hits and three runs in the sixth inning Thursday, taking the loss in his first appearance with Arizona since being acquired from Seattle in the six-player Mark Trumbo trade on Wednesday. “Everything was up,” Leone said. “That is a good hitting team, an aggressive team, and they had good swings on balls they should have hit.” Leone got to the ballpark at about 3 p.m., along with C Welington Castillo, who also was part of the trade. Leone had last worked Monday, pitching two scoreless innings. “It is not easy to get off a plane and pitch, but no excuses,” Leone said. He was 0-4 with a 6.35 ERA in 11 relief appearances with the Mariners.

3B Jake Lamb was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk while serving as the DH in the second game of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Thursday, and he is expected to remain with the Aces for several more days. “Looked good,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He’s going to play there all weekend.” Lamb, who has been on the disabled list since April 21 after sustaining a stress reaction in his left foot, previously targeted the June 8-10 series at the Los Angeles Dodgers as a possible return date.

RHP David Hernandez pitched to one batter in a rehab appearance at Double-A Mobile before the game was rained out Wednesday. “He should be ready,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. “We have not talked about when we are going to activate him, but he’s done everything we have asked.” Hernandez has not allowed a run in seven rehab appearances.