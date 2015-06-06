Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B/RF Yasmany Tomas was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his first major league start in the outfield Friday, when he opened in right field two days after RF Mark Trumbo was traded to Seattle. Tomas also made the defensive play of the game when he made a lunging catch of Mets C Anthony Recker’s line drive headed toward the right-field corner with runners on first and second and one out in the fourth inning with the Mets holding a 2-1 lead. “He’s way more athletic than anybody wants to give him credit for, and once he gets underway he can run a little bit,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It was huge.” Tomas was added to put another right-handed bat in the lineup against Mets LHP Jon Niese, with INF Aaron Hill starting at third base and OF David Peralta on the bench.

CF A.J. Pollock has 30 hits in 70 at-bats after going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base. “Some days you get your hits, some days you don‘t,” Pollock said. “I‘m not going to think too much about it. I just want to come with the same approach and the same process and whatever happens, happens.” Pollock has raised his season batting average to .330 in his hot streak the last 17 games. He stole third base in the eighth inning, his 14th stolen base of the season, to tie a career high set last year.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson has made four straight quality starts, winning three of them, to anchor the D-backs’ rotation. He is the only Arizona starter to pitch six innings in the last 10 starts, and he has done it twice. “Command has definitely been a big part of it,” said Hellickson (4-3). “I‘m just not making as many mistakes as I was with the fastball earlier in the year. When I do miss, it’s down. The command off all three pitches is much better.”

C Welington Castillo was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in his first start for Arizona on Friday, two days after he was acquired from Seattle in a six-player deal that sent RF Mark Trumbo and LHP Vidal Nuno to the Mariners. “I feel good to be here,” Castillo said. Castillo opened the season with the Cubs before being traded to the Mariners two weeks ago. He lost his starting job in Chicago when the Cubs acquired C Miguel Montero from Arizona for two minor leaguers at the winter meetings. “I‘m going to be honest, I thought I was going to be traded earlier than this,” Castillo said. “I got to spend time with Miggy, and he helped me a lot.” Castillo hit .237 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs in 110 games.

C Tuffy Gosewisch underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee Friday, the Diamondbacks said. The surgery was to be performed by Dr. Gary Waslewski, the D-backs’ chief orthopedic surgeon and the son of a former major league right-hander by the same name. Waslewski Sr. pitched for five teams in a six-year career that began with Boston in 1967.

LHP Patrick Corbin is expected to begin a rehab assignment Monday at Class A Visalia, Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Corbin, a 2013 All-Star, missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late March. He will have a soft 60-pitch limit in his first start, manager Chip Hale said, and follow a gradual progression upward. “I think we’ll evaluate him after every one and increase his innings to what we need,” Hale said. “The days in between might not be four days and pitch on the fifth; it might be five days and pitch on the sixth. We’ll see.”

RHP David Hernandez was in the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse Friday after completing the second of his two back-to-back rehab outings at Double-A Mobile, and he and appears likely to be activated soon. “He is ready to go,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. “We’ll probably activate him, if not this weekend, when we go on the road.” Hernandez missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery during spring training. He has made seven scoreless rehab appearances. “Just trying to get him three days off after his outing,” Hale said. “We had him do everything, so he can pitch important innings for us.”