Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Welington Castillo hit his first home run with the Diamondbacks, a two-run shot in the seventh that gave Arizona a 2-1 win over the Mets. Castillo was acquired from Seattle on June 2 and was making his second consecutive start. Castillo, who was traded to Seattle from the Chicago Cubs on May 19, hit two home runs with the Cubs this year.

C/UT Jordan Pacheco was designated for assignment Saturday, three days after the Diamondbacks acquired C Welington Castillo from Seattle. Pacheco hit .242 in 29 games.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was called out on strikes in the sixth inning, leading to the first career ejection of manager Chip Hale. Goldschmidt tossed his bat in the air and argued briefly with plate umpire Mark Ripperger before walking back to the dugout. Hale took up the argument from the top step of the Diamondbacks’ dugout and was tossed shortly thereafter.

SS Chris Owings extended his career-best hitting streak to 10 games with his seventh-inning single. He scored on C Welington Castillo’s go-ahead home run one batter later. Owings is 12-for-39 (.308) during the streak.

RHP Chase Anderson started at Chase Field for the first time since May 9 following a span of four straight road starts. Anderson allowed only OF Juan Lagares’ solo home run in the second and otherwise scattered eight hits before tiring. He exited after 5 2/3 innings. Anderson, who has not won at home since Opening Day, struck out six and walked one. He finished with his ninth no-decision in 11 starts. “As long as the team wins,” Anderson said, “I‘m happy.”

RHP Dominic Leone, acquired from Seattle with C Welington Castillo for OF Mark Trumbo on Wednesday, was optioned to Double-A Mobile following Saturday’s game. Leone was 0-4 with a 6.35 in 10 games for Seattle. In his Arizona debut, he the loss Thursday against the Mets after allowing three earned runs in one inning.

3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Lamb was batting .414 (12-for-29) with a home run and nine RBIs before he got hurt in mid-April. Lamb played three rehab games for Triple-A Reno, hitting .364. Lamb entered the game as part of multiple defensive changes in the top of the eighth and began the game-ending double play off a high chopper down the line in the ninth.

RHP David Hernandez will be activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to Sunday’s game. Hernandez has not pitched in the majors since 2013 following Tommy John surgery in March 2014.