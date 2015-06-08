Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP J.C. Ramirez had a ninth inning to forget. He only surrendered one run but gave up a hit, walked three -- the last intentionally -- and watched as the Mets stole four bases against him to tie a 31-year-old franchise record.

RHP Josh Collmenter couldn’t stay away from the long ball Sunday afternoon, giving up a career-worst four home runs and five runs overall in six innings. He allowed only four home runs in his previous nine appearances against the Mets spanning 28 innings. “Any time you are giving up balls out of the park, you’re not doing a very good job,” he said. “I just can’t pitch in the middle of the zone. All the home runs were probably balls over the middle of the plate.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run. Without substantial protection behind him in the lineup, Goldschmidt has been walked 14 times in his past nine games and 22 times in the past 16. “I‘m glad we only face him six times,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “That’s what I think about him.”

2B Chris Owings beat out an infield single in the sixth inning to extend his career-best hitting streak to 11 games. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the game.

RHP David Hernandez was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday and threw a scoreless eighth inning, his first appearance in the majors since Sept. 29, 2013. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2014. “It was like I was making my debut all over again,” he said. Hernandez filled the roster spot vacated when the Diamondbacks optioned RHP Dominic Leone to Double-A Mobile after Saturday’s game.