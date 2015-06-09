Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

SS Dansby Swanson was the No. 1 overall selection in Monday’s MLB draft. He is batting .350 with 15 home runs in 66 games.

OF A.J. Pollock has hit safely in eight of the last 10 road games. Pollock provided much of the offense in Monday’s blowout loss to the Dodgers, lining a two-run double in the sixth inning. During the 10-game stretch on the road, Pollock is 15-for-39 (.386) with two home runs, a triple, four doubles and eight RBIs.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa was tagged for all nine Dodgers runs and 10 hits in five innings in Monday’s 9-3 rout. De La Rosa (2-3), a former Dodger, struck out four, all looking, and walked one. The loss was his second this season at the hands of the Dodgers, who also beat him May 1. “They did a nice job of fighting off some pitches and then just flipped those balls out to the outfield,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “He just didn’t get his (pitches) quite low enough. He did a nice job, and then he gave up some big (home runs). It hurt. We’ve talked over and over about our starters and trying get them deeper in games. We haven’t been able to get them that deep, but they have given us a chance to win. I thought tonight Rubby didn’t give us a shot.”

LHP Patrick Corbin was ineffective Monday in his first rehab start for Class A Visalia. He allowed four runs on four hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. It was his first official game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2014.

OF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 11 games against the Dodgers. Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a run.

RHP David Hernandez had no ill effects following his first appearance in the major leagues in 21 months. Hernandez, who missed the entire 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Mets. Manager Chip Hale wanted to give Hernandez at least a day off, saying he would prefer he not pitch in back-to-back games until later in the season.