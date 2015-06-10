Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock didn’t start and rested for much of the contest before coming on as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. Pollock fouled out to 1B Adrian Gonzalez to end the game. Manager Chip Hale said Pollock, who has played in 56 of the club’s previous 57 games, deserved a much-needed breather.

LHP Patrick Corbin got knocked around in his first rehab start Monday night with Class A Visalia, but Arizona manager Chip Hale wasn’t concerned Tuesday. Corbin lasted only two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks in an 8-3 loss to host Lancaster.

INF Nick Ahmed has proved to be a road warrior lately. Ahmed is batting .333 (16-for-48) with two home runs and six RBIs in the last 16 games on the road. Ahmed went 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s loss to Los Angeles.

OF Ender Inciarte went 2-for-4 to record his 21st multi-hit game of the season. Inciarte has reached base in 12 consecutive games against the Dodgers.

LHP Robbie Ray (1-1) was charged with two runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings before yielding to Reed. It was the longest outing of the 23-year-old Ray’s career. He has allowed only three runs in 17 2/3 innings with a 1.53 ERA in three starts this year. “He did a good job. He had some struggles early, but he battled,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “He had a nice pitch count, and did a nice job. We’ll build on that.”