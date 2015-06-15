Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Welington Castillo has started consecutive games just once since acquired by Arizona on June 2, but that may change soon. Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale estimates Castillo will draw two of every three starts. “We want to keep him fresh,” Hale said. “He’s just trying to learn a new pitching staff and he’s been unbelievable talking to guys, watching a lot of video. He’s just bringing another element.”

RHP Rubby De La Rosa established a career high for wins (five) and strikeouts for a season (77) following Sunday’s eight-inning gem in San Francisco. De La Rosa worked well with new Diamondbacks C Welington Castillo to keep the ball down. “I just told him, try your two-seamer down,” Castillo said. “That’s why we got double plays. Our defense was good.”

LHP Patrick Corbin, who has been on a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia since June 8, was transferred to Double-A Mobile on Sunday. He pitched 4 2/3 innings while allowing two runs (both earned) on six hits while striking out three.

LHP Robbie Ray takes the mound on Monday for the fourth time since his promotion from Triple-A Reno on June 4. Ray has surrendered two or fewer runs in all of his first three starts. Ray surrendered two runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings against the host Los Angeles Dodgers during his last outing on June 9.

LHP Andrew Chafin was not called upon on Sunday by manager Chip Hale, who is trying to be careful how much he uses the lefty reliever. “He’s young, hasn’t relieved before and we have to be very careful of that,” Hale said. “We’ve had to keep him out just to rest his arm even though he feels good.”