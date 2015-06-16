Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock went 1-for-3 against the Angels Monday, extending his hitting streak in interleague games to 11. He’s hitting .386 (17-for-44) during the streak.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will start Tuesday against the Angels. Hellickson had a stretch of four consecutive quality starts from May 19-June 5 before the streak ended in his last start (five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings vs. the Dodgers). He is 3-2 with a 2.73 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Angels.

1B Paul Goldschmidt doubled in the first inning Monday against the Angels, extending his streak of reaching base by hit or walk to 25 games. He’s hitting .442 (38-for-86) over the 25 games and overall leads the majors in hitting at .366.

OF Ender Inciarte had to leave Monday’s game with an injured right hamstring after running out a ground ball in the first inning. He was diagnosed with a strain, and he was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

LHP Robbie Ray threw seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, to earn the victory in a 7-3 win over the Angels Monday. Ray took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, becoming the third Diamondbacks pitcher in the past four games to do so. “He had good velocity today, better than he’s had, and the ball was jumping out of his hand,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Ray. “And he was throwing strikes. His pitch count was very manageable.”

RHP Enrique Burgos began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mobile on Monday, throwing a scoreless inning. Burgos has been out since May 26 due to right shoulder tendinitis.