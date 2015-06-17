Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Oscar Hernandez began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on Tuesday, going 0-for-2. Hernandez has been on the disabled list all season due to a broken left hamate bone.

1B Danny Dorn was called up from Triple-A Reno to replace injured OF Ender Inciarte on the roster. Dorn, who started Tuesday’s game against the Angels and went 2-for-4, was hitting .426 (63-for-148) with 14 doubles, four homers and 25 RBIs in 39 games for the Aces.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson gave up two runs on four hits and one walk in six innings but got the loss Tuesday against the Angels. The big blow was a two-run homer he gave up to Angels 1B Albert Pujols in the sixth inning. “He did a good job, the mistake to Pujols was his only bad pitch,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “But in that situation, we can’t let that guy beat us. He’s their Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt), and you see how they pitch Goldy in those situations. You have to be very careful, he just made a mistake.”

RHP Chase Anderson will start Wednesday against the Angels. Anderson took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last start, last week against the Giants. He wound up giving up one hit in seven scoreless innings. He has never faced the Angels.

OF Ender Inciarte officially went on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. He was injured Monday, pulling up with a strained left hamstring trying to leg-out a hit.

OF David Peralta went 1-for-4 on Tuesday against the Angels and is hitting .293 (12-for-41) in his last 16 games. Peralta, the Diamondbacks’ rookie of the year last year, began his professional career as a pitcher in the Cardinals organization.