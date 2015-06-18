Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley is scheduled to throw 45 pitches a simulated game Thursday at Salt River Fields before possibly going out on a rehab assignment. “The reports in the side work have been really good,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. “He said he is starting to feel like he did at the start of the year.” Bradley is expected to make at least one rehab start before possibly returning. “He’d have to pitch,” Hale said. Bradley, 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA, has been on the disabled list since June 4 with right shoulder tendinitis. He missed time earlier in the season after being struck in the face by a line drive April 28.

1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base in 27 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors, after homering in the first inning. He also singled in the eighth. “Goldy does Goldy things,” Arizona RHP Chase Anderson said. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto, like Goldschmidt a selective slugger, has reached in 26 straight after singling as a pinch-hitter Wednesday.

RHP Chase Anderson made another quality start Wednesday, giving up two runs and seven hits in six innings. Anderson extended his scoreless streak to 14 2-3 innings before the Angels scored in the fifth inning. “He’s our stopper as a starter,” manager Chip Hale said. “I’ve said for a couple of weeks now that Chase should be in the discussion to be one of the All-Star pitchers.” Anderson, who gave up one hit in seven innings in a 1-0 victory at San Francisco on Friday, has given up three earned runs in his last 18 2-3 innings. He has given up more than two earned runs in only three of his 13 starts, although he is only 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA.

3B Jake Lamb was given a day off against Angels LHP Hector Santiago on Wednesday, in part because of the matchup and in part because the D-backs plan to be very cautious after his return from a stress reaction in his left foot. IF Aaron Hill started at third. “We wanted to go with the best matchup, number one, ”Hale said. “Number two, I don’t want to run Lamb out there five, six, seven days in a row right now, and probably not the rest of the year. We are probably going to give him those days when we can, and when the matchups are in Hill’s favor, it is better to do it then. I just want to be very careful. We played him a lot in spring training. He’s a big guy. Obviously we have the hot spot there on the foot, the stress reaction. Just don’t want it to come back. He’s too important.”

LHP Oliver Perez was at his efficient best in the seventh inning Wednesday, getting his only batter on one pitch. Perez entered to faced left-handed hitting Angels RF Kole Calhoun with runners on second and third and one out and got Calhoun to pop out to center field on his first pitch. In 30 appearances this season, Perez has logged 18 1/3 innings.