Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP J.C. Ramirez, who was designated for assignment when the Diamondbacks recalled RHP Allen Webster last Saturday, has cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Reno. Ramirez, who began the season in Reno, was 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 12 relief appearances with Arizona. He got his first major league victory in his first appearance May 10 against San Diego, the day he was purchased from the Aces.

RHP Josh Collmenter, who was moved to the bullpen when RHP Allen Webster was promoted to the starting rotation last Saturday, gave up one run on three hits in 2 2-3 innings in his first relief appearance of the season and his first appearance since June 7. “Obvioiusly it had an effect on him,” manager Chip Hale said. “His control wasn’t where it needed to be. He got us through the game.” Collmenter entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth inning and allowed all three inherited runners to score.

RHP Archie Bradley (shoulder tendinitis) threw 54 pitches in a simulated game Thursday at Salt River Fields. It’s believed to be the last step before going on a rehab assignment.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Thursday, all his at-bats against Los Angeles Angles LHP C.J. Wilson. The 0-fer snapped Goldschmidt’s streak of reaching base in 27 straight games reaching base via hit or walk. “He pitched well,” Goldschmidt said. “He got ahead and made good pitches. We need to do a better job. One run is not going to win many ball games. We have to find a way to come through. I had a couple of opportunities and wasn’t able to do anything.” Goldschmidt, hitting .357, was 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.

RHP Allen Webster was charged with six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first home start of the season, but three of those runs scored after he left the game with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. “He had good stuff today,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “His ball was moving downward. He got a lot of ground balls, but it might have caused him to have a little trouble with control, too.” Webster was making his nome debut after giving up two runs in a 4-2 victory at San Francisco last Saturday, when he was recalled from Triple-A Reno to join the starting rotation.“I didn’t have my command I did the previous game before, but I went out there and battled,” Webster said. “My stuff was there today, it’s just I left a few fastballs up.” Angels SS Taylor Featherston and 2B Johnny Giavotello homered off Webster in the third inning.

RHP Aaron Blair, the Diamondbacks’ top pitching prospect, had a rough first start for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday after being promoted from Double-A Mobile. Blair gave up eight runs and two home runs in four innings against Tacoma. A sandwich pick after the first round of the 2013 draft, Blair was 6-3 with a 2.70 ERA in 13 starts at Mobile with 64 strikeouts in 84 1-3 innings. He was named to the Southern League midseason all-star team and led the league with 13 quality starts.