Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Yasmany Tomas may miss a day or two but probably no more, manager Chip Hale said, after suffering a contusion when he was struck in the left elbow by a James Shields pitch in the first inning. X-rays were negative. Tomas stayed in the game for one more at-bat before leaving in the last of the fourth inning, when Danny Dorn took over in right field. “There’s big old lump on there,” Hale said. “When swung on the strikeout (in the third inning), he said that was enough. Probably going to have to give him a day tomorrow to see if we can get some range of motion back.” Tomas made a diving catch in the top of the third inning, landing on his left side, but that did not make it worse, Hale said.

C Oscar Hernandez, a Rule 5 pick last winter, will join the major league team when he returns from the disabled list, manager Chip Hale said Friday. “We like Oscar,” Hale said. Hernandez, who has been out since suffering a hamate bone injury in spring training, has played four games at Class A Kane County on a rehab assignment and could be ready to return in two weeks. If the D-backs do not put him on the major league roster when he is healthy, they must offer him back to Tampa Bay. Hernandez hit .249 with nine homers at 63 RBIs at Class A Bowling Green last season. Newcomers Welington Castillo and Jarrod Saltalamacchia are Arizona’s two catchers while Tuffy Gosewisch (knee) and Gerald Laird (back) are on the disabled list. Gosewisch is expected to miss the rest of the season.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa has given up only two runs (one earned) in the two games he has worked with former childhood teammate and new C Welington Castillo, who was obtained from Seattle in the Mark Trumbo trade June 3. De La Rosa (6-3) gave up five hits and one earned run in a 4-2 victory over San Diego on Friday. “He did another great job,” manager Chip Hale. “Had great stuff tonight.” De La Rosa threw eight scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory at San Francisco last Sunday. His ERA is at 4.96 because he has given up six, five, seven and nine runs in four starts.

RHP Archie Bradley threw 54 pitches in a simulated game Thursday, his first time facing hitters since going on the disabled list June 2, but the Diamondbacks will wait to see how he recovers before scheduling his next step. “I don’t know if we are going to do another one (sim game) or let him go out and pitch,” manager Chip Hale said of a possible rehab assignment. “We have to see how healthy he is the next couple of days. He seems like he is feeling good.”

RHP Jhoulys Chacin signed with the Diamondbacks after exercising an opt-out in his minor league deal with Cleveland on Thursday, and he was on a plane headed to Sacramento to pitch from Triple-A Reno on Friday night. Chacin has battled shoulder injuries the last two seasons and was released by Colorado this spring, but he has had success. He had double-digit victories in 2011 and 2013 and has been especially hard on the D-backs in his career, going 5-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 14 career appearances.