Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas did not start Saturday’s game but flied out as a pinch hitter in the eight inning. He suffered a left elbow contusion when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning on Friday and was removed in the fourth inning. X-rays were negative. Tomas has hit safely in 24 of his last 29 games, batting .345 with eight doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs. He leads National League rookies with a .324 batting average and 18 multi-hit games.

LHP Patrick Corbin gave up only a single through five innings before tiring in the sixth inning in a rehab start for Double-A Mobile on Saturday, finishing with two runs and three hits allowed in 5 1/3 innings. Corbin, recovering from Tommy John surgery, has made three rehab starts -- two with Mobile -- and is a candidate to return before the All-Star break. Corbin, 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA as a starter in 2014, will join the starting rotation when he returns, manager Chip Hale said.

LHP Robbie Ray struck out a career-high seven but gave up four runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings opn Saturday. He had given up only three runs in his previous four starts. “He got in some trouble late, but I thought he threw the ball very well,” manager Chip Hale said. “It was a step in the right direction.” Ray gave up a two-out homer in the third inning and a two-out RBI double in the sixth. “I just made a few mistakes and they took advantage of it,” said Ray, who walked two and gave up six hits.

RHP Touki Toussaint, who was paid a $2.7 signing bonus as the Diamondbacks’ No. 1 draft pick last season, was traded Saturday as he turned 19. He signed on the day he turned 18. Toussaint pitched six scoreless innings in Class A Kane County’s 4-1 victory over Quad Cities on Friday, the day before the trade. Toussaint, whose fastball reportedly touched 95 mph, is 2-2 with 3.69 ERA in seven starts for the Cougars.

RHP Bronson Arroyo and 2014 No. 1 draft pick Touki Toussaint were traded to Atlanta for INF Phil Gosselin during Saturday’s game. Arroyo, 38, has not pitched this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on July 18, 2014. He has 145 major league victories. “I am behind the eight-ball a little bit,” Arroyo said. “I still have one spot in my elbow I haven’t been able to get the pain out of. I am probably not looking to pitch in a game until ... if I can get back to mid-August that will be good, but I don’t even know if I will pitch this year.” Atlanta is to take the remainder of Arroyo’s contract, a prorated portion of the remaining $9.5 million for 2015 and a $4.5 million buyout on an $11 million option for 2016. “In order to move a contract, Touki had to become a part of it,” Arizona general manager Dave Stewart said. “For what we are trying to do, the money definitely is important. We’re going to try to do what we can to promote our young pitching but also give ourselves chance to have some savings so we have an opportunity to do things at later date.”