Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas was scratched from the lineup while the Diamondbacks were taking batting practice. Manager Chip Hale said Tomas was dealing with altitude sickness, which was causing nausea and dehydration. Danny Dorn replaced Tomas in right field and batted sixth, and he went 0-for-4.

C Oscar Hernandez (fractured left hand) moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Monday, and he went 0-for-2 with a walk. Hernandez, who was acquired from Tampa Bay in December in the Rule 5 draft, played in five rehab games for Class A Kane County and went 2-for-13 with two RBIs. He has been on the disabled list all season. Hernandez broke the hamate bone in his left hand March 10 in a Cactus League game.

1B Paul Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4 with a walk, has reached base safely in 23 consecutive games against the Rockies dating to last season. He has reached base safely in 17 straight road games, going 29-for-63 (.460), and in 33 of 34 road games this season, going 48-for-133 (.361) away from home.

LHP Patrick Corbin, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in March 2014 and has made three rehab starts, likely will make two more. The next one will be Friday for Double-A Mobile. Corbin made his first rehab start for high Class A Visalia, then pitched twice for Mobile. In his most recent outing, he threw 79 pitches, 51 strikes, in 5 2/3 innings Saturday and allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

RHP Chase Anderson is 3-2 this season, and both losses came against the Rockies. In 4 2/3 innings Tuesday, he gave up a career-high eight earned runs. The start was his shortest since he went 4 2/3 innings at Washington on Aug. 19, 2014. Anderson yielded three homers at Colorado. He entered the game having allowed three homers in 79 1/3 innings in his previous 13 starts. “You can’t leave the ball up in this park,” Anderson said. “They’re going to make you pay for it. It’s just something to learn from. I’ve just got to keep the ball down. That’s the only thing I can really take from this. Baseball -- you have those days and you learn from them.”