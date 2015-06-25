Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas was back in the lineup Wednesday after being scratched Tuesday due to the effects of altitude while the Diamondbacks were taking batting practice. Manager Chip Hale said, “He was actually good by game time (Tuesday night). We didn’t want to take a chance of putting him in there and running him around a bunch with the chance of pulling a muscle. He’s good today, got a lot of liquids in him and he’s ready to go. It’s just tough for guys who haven’t been in this altitude much.” Tomas grounded out in his first at-bat, then hit a double followed by three singles in his final four at-bats for a career-high four hits.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson is on track to make his scheduled start Saturday at San Diego. He was hit by a pitch in his lower back and then tweaked the back taking a swing in his Sunday start against the Padres. However, Hellickson threw his regular between-starts bullpen session and underwent an MRI exam Wednesday that revealed no damage, manager Chip Hale said.

RHP Archie Bradley made his first rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Reno, and he allowed three runs in four innings. He gave up six hits with no walks while striking out three. Bradley, who threw 40 of 63 pitches for strikes, is scheduled to make a second rehab start, after which there are no guarantees he will rejoin the Diamondbacks. He has been sidelined since June 2 due to right shoulder tendinitis.

1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his 20th home run, a two-run shot in the fifth inning that gave Arizona a 5-3 lead. He became one of five Diamondbacks in franchise history with three or more seasons with at least 20 homers. Goldschmidt reached base in a 24th consecutive game against the Rockies; he is 42-for-98 (.429) in that stretch. He has also hit safely in five straight games and 12 of his past 14, going 21-for-52 (.404) in that entire span.

RHP Brad Ziegler retired the side in order on eight pitches in the ninth to earn his 11th save, two shy of his career-high set in 2013. He has converted a career-high nine straight save opportunities and 11 of his past 13. In 32 games this season, Ziegler is 0-1 with a 1.45 ERA. First batters are 5-for-32 (.156) against him this year.