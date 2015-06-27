Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley, the Diamondbacks first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2011 draft, is going to see Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on the soreness in his right shoulder. Bradley, who is 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA in eight starts, has been on the disabled list since June 4 with shoulder tendinitis. He complained of soreness after his first rehab start with Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to seven straight games Friday, going 1-for-4 with a two-run single. He is 7-for-23 (.304) during the hitting streak. He has reached base in 19 straight road games, hitting .438 (32-for-73) and is hitting .351 (13-for-37) in 11 games against the Friars this season with three homers and 11 RBIs.

RHP Patrick Corbin made his third rehab start for Double-A Mobile Friday night. He allowed two runs on four hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out five.

2B Chris Owings stole second and third in the third inning Friday. He is the second Diamondback to steal two bases in the same inning this season (A.J. Pollock on May 20) and the 35th in Arizona history.