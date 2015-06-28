FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 28, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Yasmany Tomas was 2-for-4 on Saturday with a run-scoring double. It was his 20th multi-hit game, the most among National League rookies. Tomas has hit safely in 18 of his last 24 road games, going 35-for-103 (.340).

RHP Jeremy Hellickson is 4-2 in his last eight starts since May 19 despite losing to the Padres on Saturday night. His ERA during the eight starts is 4.98. He is 2-2 in his last seven road starts with a 5.08 ERA.

1B Paul Goldschmidt had a run-scoring double in four at-bats Saturday against the Padres. He has hit in eight straight games (8-for-27) and in 11 straight road games (19-for-45). He also has reached base in 21 straight road games.

LF David Peralta has reached base in all 10 career starts at Petco Park, batting .351 (13-for-37). He is hitting .350 (25-for-80) in 22 career games against the Padres.

