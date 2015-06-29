Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Welington Castillo’s game-turning, three-run homer in the second inning Sunday was his sixth of the season. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 7-for-24 with half of his season home run total and nine RBIs.

1B Paul Goldschmidt had a hit Sunday to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. In fact, he has exactly one hit in each game of the streak, going 9-for-31. He also reached base in a 22nd straight road games (34-for-81) and 38 of his last 39 road games (53-for-151).

RHP Chase Anderson allowed four runs on five hits and a walk Sunday against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego. All the runs scored on the three home runs allowed by Anderson. But he won the game and is 4-1 over his last 11 starts since May 3 with a 3.45 earned run average. He has a career record of 3-1 against the Padres with a 3.60 ERA. Anderson is 3-1 in nine road starts this season with a 3.93 ERA.

CF David Peralta hit a solo home run in four at-bats Sunday. He has reached base in all 11 games he has played at Petco Park, going 14-for-41 (.341). Peralta has a lifetime .310 average (26-for-84) against the Padres. He is also hitting .324 (12-for-37) in his last 10 road games. Peralta has hit safely in nine of his last 12 games, going 13-for-44 (.295).