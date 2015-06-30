Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas’ two-run homer that tied the game at 4 in the sixth inning was his fourth of the season and his first at Chase Field. The homer hit the outstretched arm of fan who appeared to be lean into the field of play, but the call stood after review. “We’re trying to rule if it hadn’t hit the fan, what would have happened,” crew chief Mike Winters told a pool reporter. “The ruling on the field was, the ball was going to leave the yard, and that’s what they came up with also.”

RHP Archie Bradley is scheduled to see Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday to get a second opinion on the right shoulder soreness that forced him to the disabled list on June 4. The Diamondbacks’ MRI showed no structural damage, but Bradley felt tenderness in a 63-pitch rehab start at Triple-A Reno last Wednesday, when he gave up six hits and three earned runs while striking out three in four innings. “It was hurting the whole time,” Bradley said.

C Welington Castillo has 12 RBIs in 15 games and 51 at-bats since being acquired from Seattle in the Mark Trumbo deal on June 3. His double off the left field fence scored a runner from first and broke a 6-6 tie to begin a four-run eighth inning Monday. “His swing is starting to really come, and we knew that when we were trying to trade for him in spring training,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “If he got enough at-bats, his swing would be one that would work here and help us win.”

RHP Allen Webster threw more strikes than balls in 3 2/3 innings Monday, when he gave up four runs on five hits and four walks. He threw 72 pitches, 35 strikes, in his fourth start since being recalled from Triple-A Reno. “I didn’t have the stuff and I didn’t have the command that I would like to have,” Webster said. “I haven’t had it the last two starts, but the team has battled back and we’ve gotten the win.” Webster is 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA, and his rotation spot appears the most tenuous as the Diamondbacks prepare for the return of LHP Patrick Corbin in the Texas series July 7-8.

LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) is to make one more rehab start July 2 for Triple-A Reno in Albuquerque before joining the Arizona rotation during a two-game series in Texas on July 7-8, manager Chip Hale said. “He’s going to be one of our five starters,” Hale said. “Obviously, we will watch his pitch count and we will watch his innings. I don’t foresee him going over 100 pitches (in a game) this season. We’re going to hope to keep him under that, and really be careful and see how his arm feels after each start. If we have to skip him, we will. If we can give him extra days with days off, we’ll try to put him in that spot.” Corbin, 25, was 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 32 starts in 2013, making the NL All-Star team in his first full season. He hurt his elbow injury in mid-March 2014 and missed all of last year.

RHP Aaron Blair was named to U.S. Pan American Games team Monday. Blair is 8-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 16 minor league starts, 13 with Double-A Mobile before being promoted to Triple-A Reno the second week of June, and he led the affiliated minor leagues with 100 innings after his third start at Reno on Sunday. A supplemental first-round pick in the 2013 draft, Blair led the Southern League with 11 quality starts and was one-third of an inning short of a 12th while there.

LF David Peralta’s game-tying, two-run triple in the seventh inning off Dodgers LHP Adam Liberatore produced his first two RBIs against left-handed pitching this season. He had been 6-or-32 (.188) with two doubles, two walks and 10 strikeouts against southpaws.

RHP Jake Barrett was named to the U.S. Pan American Games team on Monday. Barrett is 2-3 with 11 saves and a 4.94 ERA at Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Reno this season.