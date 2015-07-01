Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Oscar Hernandez, a Rule 5 pick who has been on the disabled list since spring training with a fractured hamate bone, is close to returning. “We should see him here over the weekend, activated,” manager Chip Hale. Hernandez is 6-for-28 with three doubles and two RBIs in 10 rehab games, the last five at Triple-A Reno. The Diamondbacks must place Hernandez on the active roster or offer him back to Tampa Bay.

RHP Josh Collmenter appears to be the top candidate to start Saturday, when the Diamondbacks will need a starter after optioning RHP Allen Webster to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. “We have some choices,” manager Chip Hale said, acknowledging that Collmenter is the most logical choice among those on the roster. “We’ll figure that out. Collmenter could definitely do it.”

RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday, but the bullpen could not hold a 3-2 lead, the third blown save behind De La Rosa this season and the second in as many starts. “It was a rough night for Rubby,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “They were all over him. Every inning they were in scoring position and getting the leadoff guy on. I thought he did a great job of handling it.” De La Rosa left with a 2-1 lead after seven innings at Colorado on Thursday, but the bullpen gave up five runs in the eighth.

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a fifth-inning single. Goldschmidt, who also walked, leads the majors with 61 walks. He has reached base via hit or walk 159 times, the most in the majors and 15 more than Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera, who ranks second.

RHP Allen Webster was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, a day after giving up five hits, four runs and four walks in 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers. Webster was 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA in four starts after replacing RHP Josh Collmenter in the rotation June 13. “He needs to work on location with his fastball,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That’s the main thing. He needs to work on his breaking ball. His changeup and sinker are very good pitches, but his sinker, he needs to be able to locate it.” Webster threw five no-hit innings in his first start at San Francisco on June 13 but gave up 13 earned runs and six homers in 13 1/3 innings in his final three starts.

OF Ender Incirate (hamstring) is expected to play in the rookie-level Arizona League on a rehab assignment this weekend, manager Chip Hale said, but is not likely to return to the major league roster until after the All-Star break. “A guy that uses his legs so much on defense and on the bases, we’re going to probably give him that whole next week to play games and then probably see him after the break,” Hale said. Inciarte, who has been the leadoff hitter most of the season, is hitting .287 with 11 doubles, two homers, nine stolen bases and 21 RBIs.

RHP Matt Stites was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday when RHP Allen Webster was optioned to Reno. Stites, who opened the season on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation, was 0-1 with three saves and a 3.00 ERA in nine appearances with Reno. “Have not seen him, but the word from our minor league people is that he is throwing the ball very well,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said before the game. The Diamondbacks are carrying nine relief pitchers. “It’s nice to have so we don’t blow anybody out,” Hale said. Stites retired the lone batter he faced Tuesday night to finish the 10th inning in his major league season debut.

RHP David Hernandez, who returned in May after missing the 2014 season because of Tommy John surgery, has given up five earned runs and 10 hits over six innings in eight appearances. He took the loss Tuesday, allowing three 10th-inning runs to the Dodgers. ”It was just lack of command,“ Hernandez said. ”I have been fighting it since I have been back. I just have to make better pitches. You can’t really feel your way around up here. You have to be ready and be sharp and tonight I wasn’t sharp.