Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas was 2-for-4 with two singles Wednesday, improving his batting average to .319. He is displaying more pull-side pop recently, with an RBI double down the left field line Saturday and a homer into the left field stands Monday. “He’s definitely shown a little more (ability to pull), but we want him to maintain that right-center approach,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That’s when he’s best, and pull the balls that are in on him. We knew he could do that. You (media) guys were more worried about it than we were.”

RHP Archie Bradley was examined Wednesday by orthopedist James Andrews, who found no structural damage with Bradley’s sore shoulder, according to Newson6.com in the pitcher’s home state of Oklahoma. Bradley has been out since early June due to right shoulder tendinitis, and he shut down a rehab assignment in late June due to renewed discomfort. Andrews reportedly found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder, and Bradley will be shut down for two to four weeks.

LHP Patrick Corbin was held out of a possible rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Reno and is a candidate to make his 2015 major league debut for the Diamondbacks on Saturday, although manager Chip Hale said nothing was definitive. “You’re going to put the person that you think gives you the best chance to win that game Saturday,” Hale said. “And also (consider) the health of Corbin. We all feel like he’s ready, but we just want to make sure that with his next few days that he feels the way he should feel.” Corbin, who missed all of 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA through four rehab starts, the past three with Double-A Mobile.

LHP Robbie Ray recovered nicely after giving up five hits and four runs in the first 2 1/3 innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He didn’t give up another run in his six-inning outing. “I was able to throw my fastball to both sides of the plate,” Ray said. “I just hung a few pitches, off-speed pitches, and they took advantage of it.” Ray gave up four runs for the first time in his seven starts, and his ERA rose to 2.55.

LF David Peralta homered in the ninth inning off Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen after going 0-for 2 with a hit by pitch against LHP Brett Anderson. Peralta batted eighth, the second straight time the left-handed hitter manned that spot against a southpaw. “I have no worries of David hitting lefties anymore,” manager Chip Hale said. Peralta is hitting .279 with all seven of his homers against righties and .200 against lefties. He had his first two RBIs against a lefty this season with a two-run triple against the Dodgers’ Adam Liberatore on Monday.

2B Aaron Hill homered for the first time since May 10, his one-out shot in the sixth inning breaking Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson’s shutout bid. He added a sacrifice fly in the eighth. It was hit first homer in 95 at-bats and his first two-RBI game since May 12.