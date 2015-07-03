Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Yasmany Tomas’s two-run double in the seventh inning came on a pitch way off the plate inside. “I think if he took it it would have hit him in the stomach,” manager Chip Hale said. “So he can do that. He has that type of swing where he can stay inside the ball. He can hit balls off the plate and keep them fair.” Tomas is hitting .340 in 97 at-bats at the cleanup spot this season.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson rebounded from his least effective start of the season to handle Colorado on Thursday, giving up one run and three hits in seven innings. Hellickson, who was charged with seven runs in a 7-2 loss at San Diego on Saturday, struck out six and did not walk a batter. He is 10-0 in 12 career starts when he goes at least six innings and does not have a walk. “It was definitely one of my best games, stat-line wise, but I’ve been feeling good for a while now,” Hellickson said. “I just have to work to my strengths. And that’s keeping the ball down and getting ahead of guys and throwing strikes. The fastball command and the life on my fastball makes all the difference with the curve ball and changeup.” Hellickson is 5-2 in his last seven decisions and has made seven quality starts in his last nine.

LHP Patrick Corbin still appears to be the top candidate to make the start against Colorado on Saturday. Although it seems to be a foregone conclusion, the Diamondbacks made no public pronouncement Thursday. “Obviously, Patrick is in the mix,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

SS Nick Ahmed was 1-for-5 with a single in his fifth start of the season in the leadoff spot while usual No. 1 Ender Inciarte (hamstring) recovers on the disabled list. Ahmed has hit leadoff the last three times the Diamondbacks have faced a left-handed starter, and is hitting Ahmed is hitting .333 with a .424 on-base percentage against lefties this season.

LF David Peralta had a two-run triple to break a tie against Colorado LHP Chris Rusin in the sixth inning, his second two-run triple against a left-hander in four games. Given an opportunity to play against lefties because of the injury to Ender Inciarte, Peralta has seven hits in his last 16 at-bats against lefties after opening the season 2-for-22 against them. “He worked on it in winter ball and he was expecting to get playing time against lefties and I think he was a little disappointed he wasn‘t, so he’s proven to me he deserves to play against lefties,” manager Chip Hale said. “So when Ender comes back he’ll still get his at-bats against certain lefties.”