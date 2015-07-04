Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Oscar Hernandez was 1-for-3 with a double in a rehab assignment game for Triple-A Reno on Friday. The D-backs have said Hernandez is likely to be activated this weekend. Hernandez is 7-for-35 with two doubles and three RBIs in 12 rehab games at Reno and Class A Kane County.

CF A.J. Pollock tossed his helmet in disgust after his apparent hustle double on a close play at second base in the fifth inning was overturned after a three-minute, 18-second review. Pollock appeared to get his right hand on second base while Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu tagged Pollock’s left hand, but the replay officials said Pollock’s right hand moved off the bag before his left hand reached the bag while the tag was applied continuously, so Pollock was out. “I think they were kind of speculating that my right hand wasn’t on when I was making the transition to my left hand,” Pollock said. “That’s what they called. You live with it and you move on.” Like the Chase Field crowd, Pollock watched replay numerous times on the video board. “I looked at the board ... I‘m not sure there were many people who thought I was going to be out after looking at the replay,” Pollock said. Fans booed throughout the last of the fifth inning and into the sixth. “They were honestly reflecting my reaction,” Pollock said. “I‘m not saying it was a bad call, I‘m just saying I don’t know if there was conclusive evidence.”

LHP Patrick Corbin will be on a 90-pitch limit Saturday when he makes his first major league start in 21 months against Colorado at Chase Field. Corbin, a 2013 All-Star, missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 24, 2014. “I‘m really excited about this day,” Corbin said. “I‘m anxious to get out there. The past 16 months, this is what I’ve been working for.” Corbin was 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 2013. He was 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four rehab starts, the last three with Double-A Mobile. Corbin gave up four hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings in his most recent outing at Mobile on June 26, striking out six while throwing 79 pitches.

RHP Chase Anderson retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced after giving up three runs in the first inning of a no-decision against Colorado. After 1B Wilin Rosario’s two-run double made it 3-0, Anderson did not allow a base runner until SS Troy Tulowitzki singled with one out in the sixth inning, Anderson’s final inning. “I think I was trying to do too much,” Anderson said of his first-inning difficulty. “I was trying to make a perfect pitch when you don’t have to make a perfect pitch.” He struck out five and walked two as his ERA inched up to 3.71, the highest it has been since April 27.

SS Cliff Pennington had his fifth career walkoff hit when his sacrifice fly with runners on first and third in the last of the 10th inning drove in C Welington Castillo from third. “It’s a pretty cool feeling, no doubt,” said Pennington, adding that he feels no pressure in that type of situation. “As a hitter, the pressure is on that guy (pitcher), not me,” Pennington said. “That’s what I tell myself going up there. He’s the guy that has a chance to lose the game, not me. I just have a chance to win it. It’s like shooting a buzzer-beater in a tie game. You can only win.”