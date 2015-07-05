Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Oscar Hernandez was activated from the disabled list Saturday after playing 13 rehab games while returning from a fractured hamate bone suffered in spring training. A Rule 5 pick last winter, Hernandez had to be activated when healthy or offered back to Tampa Bay for $25,000, half the price the Diamondbacks paid when claiming him. Hernandez, who turns 22 on July 9, has never played higher than Class A. “Obviously, he’s not,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said when asked how major league-ready Hernandez was. “That’s just the way it goes. We feel like his ability to catch, he could handle that in the major leagues. Bat-wise, he probably needs some work.” Hernandez hit .211 with three doubles and three RBIs in 13 rehab games between Class A Kane County and Triple-A Reno.

OF Danny Dorn was optioned to Triple-A Reno when C Oscar Hernandez was activated from the disabled list Saturday. Dorn hit .172 with a double and three RBIs in two stints with Arizona this year. He was hitless in his last 16 at-bats. He was recalled a second time when OF Ender Inciarte was placed on the DL with a hamstring injury. Inciarte is expected back the first game after the All-Star break on July 17.

CF A.J. Pollock tied his career season high of 38 RBIs with a two-run double in the fourth inning. He had two hits, two runs and two stolen bases on Saturday while adding to his All-Star credentials. Per baseball-reference.com, Pollock’s 3.5 WAR was third among National League outfielders behind Washington’s Bryce Harper (5.6) and Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (3.8) entering Saturday games.

LHP Patrick Corbin’s first major league pitch in 645 days was a 92 mph fastball for a called strike to Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon on Saturday. Corbin, who missed 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, gave up two runs and eight hits while striking out three in five innings. “I feel awesome,” said Corbin, an All-Star in 2013 when he was 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA. “It is great to be back. A lot of emotions going. When they announced my name before pregame, the fans gave a pretty nice applause there. That gave me some chills and some butterflies. After that, it seemed to calm me down. I thought I’d be a little bit more nervous out there, maybe a little bit more hyped up.” He threw 76 pitches, just below the Diamondbacks’ soft limit of 90, and was aided by two infield double plays.

OF Ender Inciarte (hamstring) is expected to rejoin the team on July 17, the first game after the All-Star break, manager Chip Hale said. Inciarte is to go out on a rehab assignment during the break, Hale said.

RHP Matt Stites was optioned to Triple-A Reno after making two scoreless relief appearances for the team when he was promoted Tuesday. Stites opened the season on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation that occurred early in spring training.