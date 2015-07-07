FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 8, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF A.J. Pollock was selected a reserve on the NL All-Star team. He already has set career highs with 10 homers and 18 stolen bases and has tied a career high with 38 RBIs while ranking third among the NL outfielders with a 3.8 WAR (wins above replacement player).

OF Ender Inciarte began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Monday, going 2-for-2 with a walk. Inciarte, out since June 16 due to a strained right hamstring, is unlikely to return to the Diamondbacks before the All-Star break.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
