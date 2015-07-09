Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock was named as a reserve to the National League All-Star team. This is Pollock’s first All-Star selection, becoming the 21st player in franchise history to be named to the NL roster. Pollock, 27, was batting .303 (96-for-317) with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, 54 runs scored and 18 stolen bases in 81 games at the time of the All-Star announcement. He ranks among league leaders in multi-hit games (T-2nd, 28), hits (3rd), runs scored (T-3rd), stolen bases (5th) and total bases (8th, 147).

RHP Jeremy Hellickson is 5-2 with a 4.63 ERA (24 earned runs in 46 2/3 innings) in his last eight starts. He won his last start on July 2 vs. Rockies after allowing one run in seven innings. He has gone 0-3 with a 3.86 ERA (11 ER in 25 2/3 IP) in five career starts vs. Texas. He is 0-2 with a 2.65 ERA (5 ER in 17 IP) in three games at Globe Life Park.

1B Paul Goldschmidt reached base safely four times Tuesday on two singles and pair of walks. He has reached safely at least four times in a game on 11 occasions this season, most in MLB. He has 68 walks, most by an N.L. player prior to the All-Star break since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto in 2013 (71). Goldschmidt is batting .409 (9-22) in his last six games vs. Texas.

LHP Robbie Ray departed the game with a 4-2 lead and one man on in the eighth inning. It was the longest outing of his career and snapped a three-game losing streak, earning his first victory since June 15. He has allowed just four hits over 14 2/3 scoreless innings in a pair of starts vs. the American League this season.

3B Jake Lamb had a career-high three hits Tuesday. He drove in the first two runs on a broken bat, bloop single in the fifth. He is batting .419 (13-31) with six RBIs in his last nine games.

RHP Brad Ziegler earned his career-high-tying 13th save (13 saves in 2013). He has converted 11 straight save chances (13-for-14 overall) and has not allowed a run in his last 12 appearances (12.0 IP).