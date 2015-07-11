Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (right thumb blister) is expected to take his first turn in the rotation after the All-Star break. Hellickson left his final pre-All-Star Game start on Wednesday after four innings due to the blister. Manager Chip Hale said Friday that he hadn’t talked yet to Hellickson but that Hellickson was going to get 10 days off anyway with the All-Star beak and that the extended rest should give him enough time to heal. Hellickson is 6-5 with a 5.04 ERA in 17 starts this season.

LHP Patrick Corbin will make his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Corbin earned the win in his first start of the season on July 4, when he allowed two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings as the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3. It was the first major league appearance for Corbin since Sept. 27. 2013, a little more than six months before he underwent Tommy John surgery. Corbin is 0-2 with a 6.46 ERA in three career starts against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets on Aug. 9, 2013, when he gave up two runs over six innings in the Diamondbacks’ 5-4 victory at Citi Field.

RHP Chase Anderson took the loss but survived an injury scare Friday night as the Diamondbacks fell to the Mets 4-2. Anderson allowed all four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over a season-low 4 1/3 innings. His evening nearly ended with two outs in the fourth, when he was hit in the left calf by a comebacker off the bat of Mets center fielder Juan Lagares. Anderson writhed around in pain for about a minute after being hit but got up under his own power and remained in the game after throwing a few warm-up pitches. Anderson is 4-3 with a 3.91 ERA overall but 1-2 with a 7.77 ERA in his last four starts.

CF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) played in his second rehab game for Double-A Mobile on Friday, when he went 1-for-4 with a triple. It was the fourth rehab game overall for Inciarte, who is hitting .308 in 13 at-bats between Mobile and the rookie-level Arizona League Diamondbacks. Inciarte was placed on the disabled list June 16 and is expected to be activated after the All-Star break. He is hitting .287 with two homers, 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 63 games for the Diamondbacks.