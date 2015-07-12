Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Rubby De La Rosa will look to get back on track when he takes the mound in Sunday afternoon’s first-half finale against the New York Mets at Citi Field. De La Rosa took the loss in his most recent start on July 5, when he gave up six runs, eight hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings as the Diamondbacks fell to the Colorado Rockies 6-4. In four starts before the loss, De La Rosa went 2-0 with a 1.30 ERA while allowing just 31 baserunners (24 hits and seven walks) in 27 2/3 innings. De La Rosa will be making his second career start against the Mets but his first in more than four years. He took the loss on July 4, 2011, when he allowed three runs in seven innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Mets 5-2 at Dodger Stadium.

LHP Patrick Corbin was done in by the long ball Saturday, when he took the loss after allowing four runs, four hits and one walk while striking out five in five-plus innings as the Diamondbacks fell to the Mets 4-2. Corbin allowed one hit through the first four innings but squandered a 2-0 lead in the fifth, when he gave up a leadoff homer to Mets 1B Lucas Duda and a two-out, two-run shot by RHP Matt Harvey. He was pulled after allowing a leadoff homer to SS Ruben Tejada leading off the sixth. Corbin, who was making his second start of the season after recovering from Tommy John surgery, was slated to throw about 90 pitches but ended up throwing just 67. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA.

LHP Robbie Ray, who began the season in the minor leagues, will lead the Diamondbacks’ post-All-Star Game rotation. Manager Chip Hale said Saturday that Ray will start against the San Francisco Giants next Friday and will be followed in the rotation by RHP Jeremy Hellickson, LHP Patrick Corbin, RHP Rubby De La Rosa and RHP Chase Anderson. Ray is 3-4 with a 2.16 ERA in eight starts for the Diamondbacks. He opened the year with Triple-A Reno, for whom he went 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA in nine starts.

LF David Peralta continued his recent hot hitting Saturday, when his two-run, first-inning homer accounted for the Diamondbacks’ runs in a 4-2 loss to the Mets. Peralta finished 1-for-2 with two walks Saturday and is batting .317 (19-for-60) with 10 extra base hits, including three homers and eight RBIs in his last 16 games. Overall this season, Peralta is hitting .267 with eight homers and 38 RBIs in 80 games.