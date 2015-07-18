Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

SS Dansby Swanson, the first player selected in the 2015 draft, agreed to a $6.5 million signing bonus Friday afternoon, about 10 minutes before the deadline for drafted players with college eligibility remaining. Swanson, a junior at Vanderbilt, signed for about $2 million under the projected slot amount for the first overall pick. “It was pretty stressful, but I thought everything would get done in an orderly fashion, and it did,” Swanson said. Swanson hit .335 with 24 doubles, 15 homers, 64 RBIs and 16 stolen bases as a junior in helping Vanderbilt to its second consecutive appearance in the College World Series, where he was the most outstanding play in 2014.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (blister) is not certain to make his next scheduled start on Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said. “It was a consideration to DL him, too,” Hale said of the Diamondbacks’ moves on Friday. “The trainers felt like it was going to be good for Tuesday. We pushed him back from tomorrow (Saturday). It’s still not 100 percent that he is going to be OK on Tuesday.” Hale said RHP Josh Collmenter or an unnamed minor league could make that start if Hellickson is not ready.

OF Ender Inciarte grounded out as a pinch-hitter after being activated from the disabled list Friday. Inciarte, who suffered a strained right hamstring in the first inning of a June 15 game, is slashing .286/.315/.369 with 11 doubles, 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases. His return give the D-backs four outfielders for the first time since July 3, when C Oscar Hernandez was activated from the disabled list. Inciarte hit .320 in seven rehab gamers in the rookie Arizona League and at Double-A Mobile.

LHP Robbie Ray had a career-high eight strikeouts while going five innings Friday, giving up two runs and eight hits. He threw 72 strikes in 99 pitches, and his breaking ball was particularly effective. He got four of his strikeouts on off-speed pitches, keeping Giants hitters off his mid-90 mph fastball with more regularity.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (neck) was placed on the disabled list Friday, when OF Ender Inciarte was activated. Saltalamacchia suffered neck soreness while swinging a bat in the Texas series July 7-8 and did not play in the weekend series against the Mets before the All-Star break. Saltalamacchia is slashing .213/.319/.344 with one homer and four RBIs in 20 games with the Diamondbacks. His absence leaves Arizona with two catchers, starter Welington Castillo and rookie Oscar Hernandez, a Rule 5 pick whose only major league experience has been as a pinch-runner July 12.