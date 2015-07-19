Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas ranked 11th in the National League in batting at .306 entering Saturday’s games, but he dropped off the leaderboard after getting only once plate appearance as a pinch-hitter in an 8-4 loss to San Francisco. Tomas has 275 plate appearances, one short of the 276 required after 89 games. He probably will be back in the rankings Sunday, when he is likely to start against Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner. A player must have 3.1 plate appearances per game to be listed among the league leaders.

C Oscar Hernandez was 1-for-3 with a double in his first major league start Saturday night, getting his first major league hit with a double in the fifth inning against Giants RHP Jake Peavy. Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said he started Hernandez because he had faced Peavy during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno in the Pacific Coast League. Hernandez is the only reserve catcher behind Welington Castillo now that C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (neck) was placed on the disabled list Friday. “I‘m not worried about him catching,” Hale said. “His catching is very good, and all the pitchers love throwing to him. I just wanted to give him a little bit of an advantage with the bat.”

RHP Chase Anderson gave up seven earned runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings Saturday when he was paired with rookie C Oscar Hernandez, who made his first major league start. Anderson has given up 26 earned runs in his last five starts covering 25 2/3 innings, with his ERA jumping from 2.84 to 4.37. “In the last three or four outings, it has been some kind of slump,” Anderson said. “I don’t know if it is mentally of physically, but obviously I am trying to fix it because I don’t want to prolong it. I feel fine overall, but I am not executing pitches, leaving the ball up a little bit.” Anderson was in the top 10 in the National League in ERA on June 17 after beating the Los Angels Angels 3-2. “He doesn’t seem to have that extra gear on the ball right now,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “The fastball and obviously the location isn’t good, but he doesn’t seem to have that hop on it now.”

OF David Peralta has been on a roll since mid-June, hitting .315 with six doubles, six triples, four homers and 13 RBIs. He added a triple and a homer on Saturday, his third triple in two games. “He just keeps going,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Peralta has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games and reached safely in his last 20, a career best.

INF Cliff Pennington has seven hits and a walk in his last 15 plate appearances as a pinch-hittter after hitting his second career pinch-homer on Saturday. His pinch-homer off Giants RHP Jake Peavy was the second of his career. He hit one last Aug. 24 against San Diego.