Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Danny Dorn was recalled from Triple-A Reno for the third time this season when RHP Chase Anderson (triceps inflammation) was placed on the disabled list Sunday. His promotion gives the Diamondbacks 13 position players and 12 pitches for one of the few times this season. Dorn is hitting .172 with a double in three RBIs in 22 games with Arizona, mostly as a pinch-hitter. He was hitting .434 with 15 doubles, seven homers, 32 RBIs and a 1.150 OPS in 48 games with Reno.

RHP Wesley Rodriquez agreed to a $100,000 bonus to sign with the Diamondbacks on Friday, the deadline to sign drafted players with college eligibility remaining. Rodriguez, who already has Tweeted that he needs Tommy John surgery, is to be seen by Arizona’s medical staff here Monday when the Diamondbacks “will assess how we want to get him back on the field,” vice president of baseball operations De Jon Watson said. Rodriquez hit 94-99 mph during his senior season at New York George Washington High but dropped to the 12th round because of health issues. “For us, the risk is worth it,” Watson said. Rodriguez, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, gave up one earned run and struck out 92 in 43 2-3 innings in his high school season. Baseball America listed him as the No. 77 prospect in the draft.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson threw a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to make his next scheduled start Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said. The D-backs were uncertain about his availability because of a blister that appeared during his last start in Texas on July 8. “I think he should be OK,” Hale said. “The trainers think he is good. He thinks he is good.”

RHP Chase Anderson was placed on the disabled list with right triceps inflammation on Sunday, a day after giving up 10 hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in an 8-4 loss to San Francisco. “We just felt like it was a good time to get him some rest, get him back on track,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It just doesn’t seem like his fastball has that extra jump that it did, that gave his changeup such success.” Anderson has given up 26 earned runs in his last 25 2-3 innings over five starts, bumping his ERA from 2.84 to 4.37, but had not mentioned soreness before. “He told me in New York (on July 10) that he felt strange, but nothing physically, so maybe that’s part of it,” Hale said. Arizona will need another starter Thursday, and minor leaguers RHP Aaron Blair, RHP Jhoulys Chacin and RHP A.J. Schugel appear the top candidates, but Hale would not get specific. “We do have some internal candidates, but I‘m not ready to divulge those yet,” Hale said.

RHP Matt Stites was promoted from Triple-A Reno on Sunday to add a bullpen arm after RHP Enrique Burgos was optioned to Reno on Sunday. Stites has three saves in 15 appearances with Reno after opening the season on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation. He made two scoreless appearances when he was with the D-backs for four days earlier this season.

RHP Enrique Burgos was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday in order to give the Diamondbacks a fresh bullpen arm, manager Chip Hale said. Burgos gave up four runs in his last two appearances covering one inning, giving up three runs including a Hunter Pence home run in two-thirds of an inning Friday and one run on three hits in one-third of an inning Saturday. “We want to make sure he goes down and works on his fastball command a little more and just keeps developing,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Rookie Burgos, 24, was 1-2 with 2 saves and a 5.14 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 21 innings with Arizona.