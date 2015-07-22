Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

SS Dansby Swanson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, had dinner with Diamondbacks officials Sunday night but politely declined to participate in pregame batting practice when offered the opportunity Monday. “When I get a chance to earn it, I’ll do it then,” Swanson said. “They’re trying to get ready for a game. I don’t want to disrupt that.” Swanson signed for a $6.5 million bonus Friday, the deadline for drafted players with college eligibility remaining. Swanson is resuming baseball activity at the team’s spring training complex, and he could play a game or two in the rookie-level Arizona League before leaving for Class A Visalia.

RHP Archie Bradley is playing long loss at 100 feet as he progresses toward a bullpen session. He has been out since June 2 due to right shoulder tendinitis.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa induced four double plays and held Miami to one run in seven innings in his second strong outing against the Marlins this season. “He got double-play balls, and those were huge,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It’s pitching down. He gets those ground balls. When we can get ground balls and let those infielders work, we’re a much better team. Hopefully he’ll see that.” De La Rosa has given up three runs in 16 innings against the Marlins after working a career-high nine innings in a no-decision at Miami on May 18. De La Rosa gave up 16 hits and 10 runs in losing his previous two starts, lasting 8 2/3 innings total.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was 1-for-2 with two walks Monday, the second walk coming when the Marlins pitched around him with runners on first and third and two outs in the third inning. Goldschmidt is hitting an NL-high .419 with runners in scoring position. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman (.418) is second. Manager Chip Hale told Goldschmidt before the game that he would like to give him a day off this week in the middle of a stretch of 13 straight games, the first 10 at home. Goldschmidt’s response: “I‘m going to get a couple of hits today to make sure you don’t sit me tomorrow. Do what you have to do, but I feel fine.”

SS Nick Ahmed had 10 assists Monday, one short of Stephen Drew’s franchise record for shortstops. Ahmed started two double plays and was the middle man on a third, doing a 360-pivot on that one after taking a throw on the second base side of the bag. “It was a really good feed,” Ahmed said. “I just caught it behind the base and I was trying to slow myself down in order to make sure I touched the base first, so it just kind of happened as a byproduct of slowing myself down and looking down to get the bag. It just was an easy play to spin and keep my body under control.” Ahmed also tripled and scored a run in the Diamondbacks’ two-run third inning. “He makes highlight-reel plays, and he makes the routine plays,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Ahmed won a minor league Gold Glove last season.

RHP Brad Ziegler got a five-out save after coming in with two runners on base in the eighth inning. It was his longest stint in four seasons with the Diamondbacks and his longest since a two-inning save with Oakland in 2009. “I knew we were a little short-handed tonight, so it didn’t surprise me when he called down and asked me to get up in the eighth inning,” Ziegler said. RHP Daniel Hudson, who now holds the eighth-inning setup role, was unavailable Monday. Ziegler threw 40 pitches, tying a career high set twice with Oakland in setup situations. “We wanted to win the game,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “You have to secure the win with your best guy.”