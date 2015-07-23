Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Danny Dorn was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, two days after he was recalled for the third time this season, when the Diamondbacks added RHP Dominic Leone and moved from 12 pitchers to 13. Dorn was hitting .167 in 23 games with Arizona, mostly as a pinch-hitter. He is hitting .434 at Reno.

RHP Archie Bradley continues in his throwing program and is expected to get back on a mound in nine or 10 days. Bradley, who has been on the disabled list since June 4 with shoulder tendinitis, is playing catch at 100 feet. Bradley appears unlikely to return until after rosters expand on Sept. 1, although it could be sooner.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson tied his season high with seven innings and did not walk a batter, but a couple of mistakes cost him in a 3-0 defeat to Miami and RHP Mat Latos on Tuesday. Hellickson hung a breaking ball that SS Adeiny Hechavarria hit for an RBI single in the fifth inning, then gave up a solo homer to LF Michael Morse in the seventh. ”I like those types of games,“ Hellickson said of the pitcher’s duel. ”I felt pretty good, just can’t make the mistakes when he is throwing that well.“ Arizona expected Hellickson to pitch around Hevhavarria with Lats on deck in the fifth. ”I can get him out,“ Hellickson said. Just made a bad pitch.” Hellickson is 4-1 with a 2.76 ERA in his last five home starts.

RHP Addison Reed would have joined the Diamondbacks when they made a pitching move to add RHP Dominic Leone on Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said, but he is on paternity leave after his wife delivered their child Monday. Reed, optioned to Triple-A Reno on June 22, is 1-1 with four saves and a 2.16 ERA in nine appearances for the Aces. “He was the guy that we were going to bring here, and we still might after he comes back,” Hale said.

RHP Dominic Leone was recalled from Double-A Mobile on Tuesday to add length to the bullpen that was without closer RHP Brad Ziegler, who pitched two innings Saturday and had a five-out save Monday. “We felt like with Ziegler throwing so many pitches, we wanted to get another arm and have him available,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He’s been throwing very well in Mobile. He’s figured some things out.” Leone acquired from Seattle in the Mark Trumbo/Welington Castillo trade May 3, is is 0-5 with an 8.03 ERA in 11 major league games this season, one with the Diamondbacks. He was 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA in Mobile.