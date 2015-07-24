Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley became the first player in the modern era (since 1900) to pitch six scoreless innings with no walks and at least seven strikeouts in his major league debut Thursday, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, and the Diamondbacks beat the Brewers, 8-3. “Tony La Russa gave me a little bit of advice when I came in to set up my locker,” Godley said. “He said you know you are going to have nerves. Everyone does. It’s just being able to take a deep breath and settle in and throw strikes.” Godley threw 88 pitches, 66 strikes, and reached a three-ball count to only one hitter. “Obviously he has really good stuff,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That’s one thing that (plate) umpire Brian O‘Nora said. That showed. I love the intensity. Didn’t seem to be bothered by anything.”

C Welington Castillo missed his second consecutive start, and he might not play again Friday. “Doesn’t seem to be anything that we are going to have to DL him, just want to try to stay away from him, maybe for another day,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Castillo had a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning Wednesday and was available off the bench Thursday. “We’ll play it day-by-day,” Hale said.

RHP Addison Reed appears likely to return to the Diamondbacks at the earliest opportunity, manager Chip Hale said Thursday, when talking about the move to option RHP Matt Stites to Triple-A Reno. “We had hoped to have Addison Reed here,” Hale said, “but he had had the baby and couldn’t make it. So next time we get a shot, we’ll hopefully get Addison up.” Reed lost his closer’s job in late May and was optioned to Reno on June 21. He is 1-1 with four saves and a 2.16 ERA in nine appearances in Triple-A.

RHP Matt Stites was optioned to Triple-A Reno to make room for RHP Zack Godley on the active roster. Stites struck out the only batter he faced Wednesday and is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA four appearances in two separate stints with Arizona this season.

INF Phil Gosselin was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day list Thursday. He underwent surgery on his fractured left thumb in late May.

LF David Peralta did not play Thursday after being hit on the right side of the head by a fastball from Miami RHP Jose Fernandez in the sixth inning Wednesday, but he was cleared to see action. “He passed all the tests, the concussion test, which is not easy to do,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “I was planning on giving him today off anyway. He’s played so many games in a row here.” Peralta, who had played in 41 consecutive games, is hitting .272/.347/.494 with nine homers and 43 RBIs this season.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Thursday, going 0-for-2. He has been out since July 12 due to a strain on the left side of his neck.