Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley, acquired in the trade that sent C Miguel Montero to the Cubs, will make his big league debut Thursday against the Brewers.

CF A.J. Pollock was his given first start off since June 28 Wednesday, although he entered when he pinch-ran for LF David Peralta in the sixth inning and singled in the eighth. Pollock has appeared in all but one of the Diamondbacks’ 93 games, and he is eighth in the NL with 356 at-bats. Pollock and Colorado OF Charlie Blackmon are the only major-leaguers with at least 10 homers and 20 stolen bases. Pollock has 11 and 20, respectively.

C Welington Castillo was a late scratch from the lineup for precautionary reasons because of tightness in his left hamstring, although he singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning before being replaced by PR Jeremy Hellickson. Castillo was replaced in the starting lineup by C Oscar Hernandez, who was 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts.

LHP Robbie Ray had the shortest of his 10 Diamondbacks starts Wednesday, when he lasted just 4 2/3 innings in a 5-3 loss to Miami. Ray gave up five hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out four and walking three. He gave up three runs on three doubles and a walk in the second inning. “I was feeling great that first inning,” Ray said. “That is something I need to work on, eliminating that bad inning. It got to me today. It got my pitch count up, and I wasn’t able to go deep in this game.”

RHP Dominic Leone was ejected in the seventh inning when he hit Miami LF Christian Yelich with a fastball in his backside, four batters after Arizona LF David Peralta was hit in the head by Miami RHP Jose Fernandez. “I was just trying to go in and unfortunately it looked a lot worse than it was,” Leone said. “I wanted to be more aggressive inside and cut one off and got him on the backside. Then I got the quick trigger. (Plate umpire Vic Carapazza) came out guns hot and threw me out. Obviously, he thought there was something there or he wanted to make a statement, I don’t know.” Leone was recalled Tuesday, when the Diamondbacks added a 13th pitcher.

LF David Peralta was hit in the head by a 97 mph fastball from Miami RHP Jose Fernandez and forced to leave the game with two outs in the sixth inning. Peralta lay near the play for several moments and was attended to by the training staff before walking off the field under his own power. He said afterward he passed all the concussion tests and was fine. “It was a scary moment,” Peralta said. “I saw the ball out of his hand and it sort of was riding toward my face. I tried to protect myself. It hit first my shoulder but still got me good on my ear.” Asked if he thought there was intent, Peralta said: “No, no, no, definitely not. It went out of his hand. It happens, and there is nothing you can do about it.”