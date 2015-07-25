Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley threw 88 pitches in his first major league start Thursday, and manager Chip Hale said the Diamondbacks would like to keep him in that range. ”He’s been throwing innings in Double-A, and we’re going to have to look at his innings here at some point,“ Hale said. ”We can’t do too much after being a reliever last year. Godley, a starter in college at Tennessee, was a reliever in his first two pro seasons while in the Cubs’ organization before being returned to the starting rotation this year. Godley threw 26 2/3 innings in a half-season in 2013 and 65 1/3 innings in his first full year last season. Godley gave up four hits in six scoreless innings while striking out and seven without a walk in his major league debut Thursday, the first pitcher to go at least six scoreless innings with no walks and more than six strikeouts, according to Elias.

C Welington Castillo missed his third straight start because of a tender hamstring, although he pinch-hit in the ninth inning, hitting a hard grounder to shortstop to end the game. The plan was to have Castillo catch RHP Rubby De La Rosa on Saturday, but Castillo limped while running down the line on the final play and his availability remains in question. “I didn’t like the way he ran down to first,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He didn’t look so good. He keeps saying he’s fine. I’ll consult with the trainers and we’ll see.” Castillo was at about 80, 90 percent before the game, Hale said, after doing drills.

1B Paul Goldschmidt walked twice, once intentionally, and leads the league in both categories with 77 walks and 21 intentional walks. After the intentional walk in the third inning loaded the bases, LF David Peralta grounded into a home-to-first double play to end the inning. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell has intentionally walked Goldschmidt six times this season. “He’s not unlike Bryce Harper,” Counsell said of Goldschmidt. “Those are the two guys in the National League ... every team you go play, you look at who’s the guy, who’s the guy. I think Goldschmidt and Harper, for me, really stand out this year as guys you have to be careful of.”

LHP Patrick Corbin tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts in his best start of the season, his fourth since returning from Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2014 season. He gave up four hits and one walk, losing with Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun homered to break a scoreless tie in the sixth. “Since I’ve been back, I feel like my stuff’s there,” Corbin said. “Just a matter of being consistent and going out there. I think today was the best. Every outing so far it’s been a little better and better, today was the same case.” Corbin is 1-3 with a 3.68 ERA.

RF David Peralta was 1-for-3 with a single in his return to the starting lineup Friday, although he grounded into a double play with one out and the bases loaded in the third inning in a scoreless tie. Although he passed the concussion protocol after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning Wednesday, Peralta did not play Thursday. “He was trying to start last (Thursday) night but I didn’t want to do it,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “I‘m glad we got to give him a whole day off. He’s going to be better for it.” Peralta had played 41 straight games, starting 36, before his day off Thursday. He leads the NL with seven triples.